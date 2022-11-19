Giants now 3-point home favorites vs. Lions in Week 11

The New York Giants (7-2) are currently 3-point favorites over the Detroit Lions (3-6) for their upcoming game this Sunday at MetLife Stadium, per the Tipico Sportsbook app.

The line has come down from 3.5 points as the week has unfolded.

The over/under is currently 45 total points, down from 46 earlier in the week.

The money line, which opened at Lions +160, Giants -190 is currently Lions +140, Giants -160.

The Giants are 7-2 against the spread this year, 4-1 at home. Detroit is 5-4 ATS this season, 2-2 on the road.

New York defeated the Houston Texans, 24-16, at home this past Sunday. The Lions won also, a thrilling 31-30 upset of the Bears in Chicago.

The Giants are 5-1 ATS in their last six games overall. Detroit is 5-0 ATS in their last five games in November.

