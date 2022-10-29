Giants now 3.5-point road underdogs vs. Seahawks

The New York Giants (6-1) are currently 3.5-point road underdogs for this Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks (4-3), per the Tipico Sportsbook app. The spread opened earlier in the week at 2.5-points.

The over/under opened at 46.5 total points and is now down to 44.5 points. The money line sits at Giants +140, Seahawks -165 up from Giants +120, Seahawks -150.

The Giants have won four straight games, the last three as underdogs, and are 6-1 this season ATS (against the spread). The under has prevailed in five of the Giants’ seven games.

Big Blue has been an underdog five times in the first seven weeks of the 2022 season and has won each of those games outright.

The Seahawks have won three of their last four — all as underdogs — and are 4-3 ATS this season. Four of the Seahawks’ seven games have gone over this year.

This is only the second time this season the Seahawks have been favorites. They lost, 27-23, as one-point favorites to Atlanta at home in Week 3.

