Giants now 3.5-point underdogs vs. Jaguars in Week 7

The New York Giants (5-1) are currently 3.5-point underdogs for their Week 7 game against the Jaguars (2-4) in Jacksonville this coming Sunday, per the Tipico Sportsbook app. The line opened at 2.5 earlier in the week.

The over/under has jumped from 42.5 total points to 43.5. The money line is currently Giants +140, Jaguars -165 where it was Giants +125, Jaguars -150 earlier in the week.

The Giants are 5-1 against the spread this while the Jaguars are 2-4.

The Jaguars are 11th in total offense and 11th in total defense. They average 23.0 points per game on offense and are allowing opponents 19.0 points per game.

The Giants are 25th in total offense and 15th in total defense. They average 21.2 points per game on offense while allowing 18.8 points per game on defense.

