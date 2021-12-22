Giants not sharing their QB plans for Sunday

Giants head coach Joe Judge said last Sunday that the team would have a conversation about starting Jake Fromm at quarterback after Fromm replaced Mike Glennon during their loss to the Cowboys, but he’s not in any hurry to share the takeaways from that discussion.

While it would seem prudent to take a look at Fromm and see what he can do given a much better idea about Glennon’s credentials, Judge told reporters that the team is going to keep any decision to itself until closer to the kickoff of their game against the Eagles.

“I wouldn’t expect any announcement, guys, until maybe the end of the week,” Judge said, via Tom Rock of Newsday.

Fromm went 6-of-12 for 82 yards against the Cowboys. It was the first regular season work for the 2020 Bills fifth-round pick.

