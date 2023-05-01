Giants not satisfied with roster, will continue ‘looking to improve’

When Joe Schoen took the job as general manager of the New York Giants a little over a year ago, the roster situation was a mess. With the team in salary cap hell, Schoen was extremely limited in the moves he was able to make, often being forced to shop in the bargain bin.

This offseason was much different.

After agreeing to a long-term deal with Daniel Jones and placing the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley, the Giants had the capital to spend in free agency.

For the best local North Jersey news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to NorthJersey.com.

Schoen did a great job improving the roster in both free agency and through the draft but it doesn’t appear he is satisfied with the current roster.

“We are always going to be looking to continue to improve. We’ll never be satisfied. We’ll continue,” Schoen told reporters on Saturday. “Again, right now is another opportunity to add players and depth in competition with the college free agency process. Then we’ll have a rookie mini-camp next weekend, so we’ll have some players that will be here for that.

“Ideally, we have a bunch of 53 Pro Bowlers, but that’s impossible. We’ll continue to find where we need to add depth or maybe light on a starter or whatever it may be, but we’ll continue to add depth and competition at all times.”

The Giants filled a handful of needs this offseason including adding weapons around Jones, adding a premier linebacker, improving the offensive line, adding depth along the defensive line, and getting a second corner to play opposite Adoree Jackson.

Still, as Schoen alludes, there is always room for improvement and he will continue to seek exactly that.

Related

2023 NFL draft: Players selected with picks the Giants traded 2023 NFL draft: Experts dole out grades for Giants 2023 NFL draft: RAS scores for Giants' 7-player class

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire