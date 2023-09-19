Giants not ruling Barkley out vs. 49ers despite ankle injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Despite spraining his ankle in Week 2, New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley could see the field Thursday against the 49ers in an NFC showdown at Levi's Stadium.

Giants coach Brian Daboll said Barkley's availability for Thursday Night Football will be a game-time decision.

“I’m not saying that he’s out yet,” Daboll said Tuesday morning (h/t SNY Giants). “He’s a quick healer. I’m not saying he’s in, he’s out. We’re gonna take it all the way up with him to Thursday. He feels a lot better today. I just talked to him, so we’ll see where we’re at.”

Brian Daboll says that he's not ready to rule out Saquon Barkley for Thursday and that Saquon feels a lot better today: pic.twitter.com/ywRJMr7TVX — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 19, 2023

Barkley sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of New York's 31-28 comeback victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. He had 17 carries for 63 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground in the game, along with six receptions for 29 receiving yards and a touchdown through the air.

The next day, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing sources, that an MIR showed Barkley suffered an "ordinary" ankle sprain, as opposed to a high-ankle sprain, and is expected to miss the next three weeks.

If Barkley does in fact play in San Francisco's home opener, that changes everything for the 49ers, who are hoping to maintain their undefeated record to start the 2023 NFL season.

Nonetheless, both teams must prepare for whether Barkley is in or out, and they don't have much time to do so.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast