Giants not ready to make quarterback call this week

Eli Manning played a good half of football last night, and like the rest of the Giants, it wasn’t the second half.

So the Giants are going to wait before declaring him the starter for this week or any portion of the rest of the season.

Via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, Giants coach Pat Shurmur said he wants to wait to see how rookie quarterback Daniel Jones looks this week before making any decision.

“If he’s ready to play he’ll go back in and play,” Shurmur said of Jones.

Shurmur also said that the NFL Network report that Jones would be out two to four weeks because of his high ankle sprain and that Manning would be starting Sunday against the Dolphins was “not accurate.”

The emotional weight that comes with Manning on the field makes it more complicated, but they’ve made it clear that Jones will return to the field as soon as he’s well enough to do so.