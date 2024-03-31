Giants not projected to win many games in 2024

The New York Giants finished the 2023 season with a 6-11 record after qualifying for the postseason in 2022. It was a step back that has fans wondering what the team’s direction is going forward.

If you really want to know where the Giants stand heading into 2024, just do what any football fan would do — follow the money.

Spoiler alert: It’s not pretty.

BetMGM has the Giants’ 2024 over/under win total at 6.5 games. The over odds are +110 while the under odds sit at -130.

Should the Giants win just six or seven games this season, it could mean another housecleaning as they’ll be drafting in the top 10 again next year.

The Giants odds to win the Super Bowl are +15000, or 150-1. Their chance of getting to the Super Bowl is +8600.

That should tell you how far away from a championship Big Blue is in the eyes of America’s football-wagering community.

Of course, things could change after the draft and Round 3 of free agency but as it stands now they are NFL bottom dwellers until further notice.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire