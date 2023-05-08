Giants not projected to receive any compensatory picks in 2024

The New York Giants are not expected to be awarded any compensatory selections in the 2024 NFL draft which will be held next April.

The cancellation formula has them signing four eligible CFAs (compensatory-eligible free agents) this offseason while losing just two.

The four CFAs gained are: linebacker Bobby Okereke, wide receiver Parris Campbell and defensive linemen A’Shawn Robinson and Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

The two CFAs lost in free agency were safety Julian Love (to Seattle) and offensive lineman Nick Gates (Washington).

The Giants also lost center Jon Feliciano to San Francisco and added wide receiver Jamison Crowder but neither qualified for the cancellation chart.

The Philadelphia Eagles, on the other hand, lost nine eligible CFAs and signed back none. They are projected to receive four compensatory picks next year, including a third-rounder for losing defensive lineman Jason Hargrave to San Francisco.

The Dallas Cowboys are also projected to receive two compensatory picks and the Washington Commanders, like the Giants, are expected to receive none.

