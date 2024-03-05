Giants will not franchise tag Xavier McKinney

The Giants will allow one of their key defensive pieces to hit the open market.

According to a report from NFL Media, New York will not franchise or transition tag safety Xavier McKinney.

A second-round pick in 2020, McKinney has appeared in 49 games with 46 starts over his first four years. He started all 17 games for the Giants in 2023, recording 116 total tackles, 11 passes defensed, and three interceptions. He was on the field for every Giants defensive snap in 2023.

Had the Giants elected to use the franchise tag on McKinney, they would've owed him $17.123 million on a one-year deal if they didn't come to a long-term deal. The transition tag tender would have been $13.815 million for McKinney.

New York also elected to let running back Saquon Barkley hit the open market after using the franchise tag on him last year.