Giants have no new positive COVID-19 cases

The New York Giants open Week 12 with no new reports of any player testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

No new positive COVID-19 tests for the Giants as of this morning, per source. Encouraging news after four last week on bye week. But still necessary to take extra precautions. Giants will work virtually all week (except for practices) heading into important game vs. Cincinnati. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 23, 2020

Last week, the Giants placed six players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Graham Gano, offensive tackle Matt Peart, tight end Kaden Smith and wide receiver Dante Pettis all tested positive, while punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter were added for contact tracing purposes.

As per the NFL, “Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted access club facilities, or have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.”

As “high-risk close contacts,” Dixon and Kreiter will be cleared this week should they test negative after five days and will travel with the team to Cincinnati. The NFL requires that all players and most staff be tested daily.

Related