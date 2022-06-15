Giants have no players on Pete Prisco’s Top 100 Players of 2022 list

The New York Giants have lost 10 or more games in five straight and in seven of the last eight seasons. They have been horribly mismanaged and inexplicably unlucky over that period.

That is why it is no wonder they get little respect league-wide. Perhaps that is why the Giants did not place a single player in the latest Top 100 NFL Players of 2022 list from CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco.

Only defensive lineman Leonard Williams drew an “honorable mention.”

It’s no surprise to Giant fans. After all, they did not send a single player to the Pro Bowl last year and have not had an All-Pro player since 2016 when defensive lineman Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison and safety Landon Collins received the honor.

If it’s any solace to Giant fans, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was coached the past few seasons by crest Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, is ranked third in on the list.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is fourth. He comes from the system that was previously run by Giants new general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

The Giants have had premium draft picks over the past five seasons, including five in the top-10 (Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, Andrew Thomas and now Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal this year) but have yet to land a seminal player. Maybe that changes this year.