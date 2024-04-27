Giants have no plans to trade WR Darius Slayton

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton is skipping the team’s voluntary offseason workout program as he seeks a new contract.

Thus far, the two sides have not talked about an extension and that seems unlikely to change.

“That doesn’t change anything,” Shoen said during his pre-draft press conference. “These are voluntary workouts. There’s been players since I’ve been here that haven’t been here, and I understand that. I love Darius.

“Michael Perrett is his agent. He’s a very good friend of mine. I understand where he’s coming from, and that’s his prerogative to not be here. They are voluntary workouts, so that’s understood.”

With Slayton away from the team and LSU superstar Malik Nabers selected in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL draft, it has led many to speculate about Slayton’s future.

Could the Giants trade him for additional draft capital? Does he even fit on a roster consisting of Nabers, Jalin Hyatt, and Wan’Dale Robinson?

Schoen was asked that very question on Friday night following Round 3 of the draft and immediately shut down any notion of Slayton being moved.

“No,” Schoen said when asked if Slayton could be traded. “We’ve already paid a roster bonus. He had one that kicked in the fifth day of the league year, and you look at the P5, where that is, and you want to look at the production from last year to this year and you take all those things into account. Us drafting Malik Neighbors doesn’t affect where we are on that.”

The Giants paid Slayton a roster bonus of $2.4 million in March. He’s owed just $2.7 million in salary this coming season, making him a relatively cheap option given his consistency over the years. He’s also endeared himself to head coach Brian Daboll after a rough start and is a comfort target of quarterback Daniel Jones.

Unless Slayton holds out into the regular season — something that’s highly unlikely — he’ll suit up and play for the Giants in 2024.

