Giants would have No. 1 pick in 2021 NFL Draft if season ended today

The New York Giants are currently in the lead to earn the first overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, per the website Tankathon.

The Giants, New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons all have 0-5 records at this time and if the season ended today, the Giants would pick first based the tiebreaker, which is strength of schedule.





No one is sure which direction the Giants will go should they end up with the top pick, which is expected to be Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Giants are already 0-5 this season and may be in for another 3-4 win season or less, which means that general manager Dave Gettleman could be fired and the new GM could have a different view on the prospects of Daniel Jones, as well as other players.

The Giants could opt to move Jones in a trade and take Lawrence or they could trade the pick to a team that will give them a cache of high draft picks and established players.

We are still very far out to even begin considering this scenario, but you never know. The season is flying by quickly and what happens if the season is cut short by COVID-19? The draft will still go on and the team with the worst record in this season, however long or short it is, will get the top pick.