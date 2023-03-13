Giants’ Nick Gates expected to draw ‘significant interest’ in free agency

The New York Giants could surely use a natural center, one that has played the position exclusively since high school. Currently, the Giants’ depth chart reads as follows: Jon Feliciano and Nick Gates.

Some may say that isn’t too bad a duo and they would be right. The only issue is that both will become unrestricted free agents this coming Wednesday when NFL free agency begins.

The Giants have not made any moves (that we know of) when it comes to bringing either of them back at the moment. It appears they feel comfortable allowing both he hit the market and take things from there.

Surely, general manager Joe Schoen will be monitoring both men’s situations closely, especially if he can’t find an upgrade.

In free agency, there are not a lot of attractive options. Tennessee just cut Ben Jones — a Pro Bowler last year — but do the Giants want a 34-year-old for just a season when they can get a younger version?

In fact, if Indianapolis releases Pro Bowler Ryan Kelly, 29, the Giants can solve this issue in one fell swoop by inking him before free agency even begins.

Feliciano is 31 and Gates is still just 27. But truth be told, these two are stopgap players. Schoen could sign one and then look to the draft for his longer-term solution.

According to ESPN’s Giants beat writer Jordan Raanan, “Gates is expected to draw significant interest elsewhere after proving he’s back following a gruesome leg injury early in the 2021 season.”

For the record, here are six quick names to keep an eye on in next month’s draft: Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz, Joe Tippman of Wisconsin, Michigan’s Olu Oluwatimi, Ricky Stromberg of Arkansas, Ohio State’s Luke Wypler and Alex Forsyth of Oregon.

