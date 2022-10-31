Giants’ Nick Gates completes incredible comeback with Week 8 return

Dan Benton
3 min read

The New York Giants did not just activate offensive lineman Nick Gates last week, they actually gave him some snaps against the Seattle Seahawks.

The game itself may have been forgettable, but Gates’ miraculous return shouldn’t be. After all, it was only a little over a year ago that many believed his career was over as he fought to save his leg.

Gates suffered a gruesome compound fracture in a Week 3 game against Washington that required seven total surgeries. There were also some early complications that led to a discussion about potential amputation.

But doctors were able to save Gates’ leg and a fierce determination helped carry him through the rehab process. And on Sunday, the journey back was completed.

Gates took five snaps in a 27-13 loss to the Seahawks, including one where he made the key block to help spur running back Saquon Barkley for a touchdown.

Following his block and the touchdown, Gates lay on his back, wildly swinging his arms and legs in the air. It was celebratory. It was also redemption.

“Cool moment, just to see him suit up and run back out there today, and knowing what he’s been through, knowing what he had to overcome, really not that long ago, a little over a year from now. So much respect to him and how hard he’s worked and it’s cool to see that and see him out there today. He played well,” quarterback Daniel Jones told reporters.

“He’s the Comeback Player of the Year in my eyes,” Barkley added.

Gates admitted to getting a little emotional during the National Anthem as he stood next to his trainer, but once kickoff arrived he was fully locked in.

“It definitely feels good. Good fun to get back out there with the team and be out there with the guys,” Gates said after the game. “It sucks we lost, but it was a little moral victory for me.”

With his return out of the way, Gates has already turned the page. Rather than talk further about his injury and remarkable path back to the field, he turned his entire focus to improving during the bye week and coming back strong against the Houston Texans.

That’s why Gates was a captain before and why he’ll be a captain again.

Giants fall to Seahawks: Winners, losers and those in between

