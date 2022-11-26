Giants’ Nick Gates accuses Micah Parsons of punching him in face

While most of us spent Thanksgiving with our families, the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys faced off in a divisional matchup.

The Giants-Cowboys rivalry has always been a physical one — neither team has any love for the other, and this game was no different. In fact, Giants center Nick Gates accused Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons of punching him in the face:

Nick Gates said Micah Parsons "full-on punched" him in the chin on the late unnecessary roughness penalty. "I'm surprised he didn't get ejected, but New York said it was open-handed. He'll get (fined) tomorrow. He must not like his money." — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 25, 2022

Parsons is one of the top linebackers in the NFL, known for his explosiveness and athleticism that provide him a plethora of opportunities to hit a quarterback. He ranks third in the league in sacks with 10. But he didn’t take too kindly to being called out by Gates.

When he says others things that means , play dirty, take cheap shots and try to hurt other opponents!! I’m never going to intentionally try and hurt another player but we constantly allow this in the league! https://t.co/aEYEnGmTau — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) November 25, 2022

Given that Gates has returned to the field after suffering one of the most gruesome leg injuries, it’s not surprising he’d want to get out there and talk a little trash. Also, if you know you’re outmatched and you know how to avoid the referees purview, well… it’s possible Gates got under Parsons’ skin.

It wouldn’t be the first time Gates’ relentless physicality and trash talk got under someone’s skin. He previously caused Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald to lose his cool, but has always acted within the rules (play to the whistle, he says).

Regardless, there’s no place for throwing hands in football, so it’s likely the NFL will hand down a fine should they determine it was an actual punch.

