Giants’ Nick Gates accuses Micah Parsons of punching him in face

Serena Burks
·2 min read

While most of us spent Thanksgiving with our families, the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys faced off in a divisional matchup.

The Giants-Cowboys rivalry has always been a physical one — neither team has any love for the other, and this game was no different. In fact, Giants center Nick Gates accused Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons of punching him in the face:

Parsons is one of the top linebackers in the NFL, known for his explosiveness and athleticism that provide him a plethora of opportunities to hit a quarterback. He ranks third in the league in sacks with 10. But he didn’t take too kindly to being called out by Gates.

Given that Gates has returned to the field after suffering one of the most gruesome leg injuries, it’s not surprising he’d want to get out there and talk a little trash. Also, if you know you’re outmatched and you know how to avoid the referees purview, well… it’s possible Gates got under Parsons’ skin.

It wouldn’t be the first time Gates’ relentless physicality and trash talk got under someone’s skin. He previously caused Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald to lose his cool, but has always acted within the rules (play to the whistle, he says).

Regardless, there’s no place for throwing hands in football, so it’s likely the NFL will hand down a fine should they determine it was an actual punch.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

