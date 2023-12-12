Giants NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 15

The New York Giants picked up their third straight win on Monday night, snapping their long-standing primetime curse with a 24-22 upset of the Green Bay Packers.

Rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito rallied the Giants with under 2:00 to play, connecting with wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson to set up a game-winning 37-yard field goal.

With the win, the Giants move within one game of the final NFC wildcard spot with four weeks remaining.

As we enter Week 15, here’s a look at where the 5-8 Giants place in a multitude of power rankings.

Nate Davis, USA TODAY: 27 (+2)

How is injured milquetoast QB Daniel Jones ever supposed to reclaim his job from Jersey folk hero Tommy DeVito, who’s now won three straight while breathing new life into the locker room.

Barry Werner, List Wire: 21 (+6)

With apologies to George Toma — Tommy DeVito is the New Jersey “Sodfather.” Three in a row and a late drive for the Giants to win. This kid is remarkable.

Jarrett Bailey, Touchdown Wire: 30 (NC)

I’ll be the fun crusher and say that I’m over the whole Tommy DeVito thing. But it is more entertaining when an awful team makes a cult hero out of a bad player.

Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network: 28 (+1)

Tommy DeVito’s legend continues to grow. The undrafted rookie free agent is now 3-1 as the Giants’ starter after leading the club to a win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. After the Packers took a one-point lead with 1:33 remaining, DeVito calmly drove New York into range for a game-winning field goal. Don’t look now, but the Giants are one game out of the NFC’s seventh seed.

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: 25 (+1)

The Giants are looking longer at Tommy DeVito with no Daniel Jones, raising questions about whether they would be in the quarterback mix in the draft. To their credit, they keep playing hard despite being a shell of last year’s playoff team under Brian Daboll, including beating the Packers on Monday night.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: 26 (+3)

I don’t know where the Tommy DeVito story is going, but let’s just all enjoy the fun while it lasts.

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports: 26 (+2)

Tommy DeVito is the quarterback the Giants need in this moment. We have officially lost contain on DeVito-mania.

