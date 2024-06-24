Are the Giants the NFL’s least desirable trade destination?

Are the New York Giants one of the NFL’s least desirable trade destinations?

Are they actually the least desirable?

Right out of the gate, that notion seems preposterous. The Giants are one of the most decorated organizations in football and their ownership is regularly praised for the way they treat players and the families of those players.

Still, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report views the Giants as little more than a dump, ranking them dead last on a list of the worst trade destinations ahead of training camp.

The Giants offense became more promising with the addition of Malik Nabers, but it’s going to take more than an electric rookie receiver to get things going. Darren Waller’s retirement leaves this team down another weapon, and the G-Men are going to have a hard time replacing Saquon Barkley’s production. There are a lot of concerns on defense too. Replacing Wink Martindale with Shane Bowen is a transition that could take time, and New York is still looking for answers in the secondary. The Giants aren’t cash-strapped in 2025, but they aren’t swimming in a pool of coins either. Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence and Andrew Thomas all have cap hits over $20 million, and Jones is due to make $41.6 million. Getting traded to the Giants would mean going to a team still searching for important answers on offense and defense without the guarantee of coaching stability or a big contract.

In the NFL, no team truly has coaching stability. It’s a “what have you done for me lately league” and the plug can be pulled on anyone at any given time.

However, even with that in mind, Brian Daboll earned high marks from his players in the 2023 NFLPA team report card, as did the team as a whole. Their overall grade ranked them eighth league-wide, indicating they are one of the top destinations for players.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire