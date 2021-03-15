Giants NFL Free Agency Preview: Sights set on Kenny Golladay

Kenny Golladay in white uniform smiling tight shot

The Giants are hoping to be able to make one big splash into the free agent pool when it opens. But they’re not quite ready to dive in just yet.

If the Giants are able to clear enough cap space – and that remains an “if” at the moment – they appear to have their sights set on making a run at free-agent receiver Kenny Golladay, according to league sources.

They’ve been eyeing him for a while and know the 6-4, 214-pounder could be the big, explosive target their young quarterback desperately needs.

But Golladay is the top receiver left on the market after Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin got the “franchise tag” from their teams, which means he’s the most likely one to get a contract worth $20 million per season.

Even if the Giants think he’s worth that, they currently have only about $3 million in salary cap space with the “legal tampering” window scheduled to open on Monday at noon.



They certainly can create more space by signing Leonard Williams to a long-term contract extension and finalizing a pay cut for tackle Nate Solder, for starters. But it’s unclear if they can create enough.

They have other needs too, like at edge rusher and cornerback. Plus Golladay could attract some of the teams with the most cap room, like the New England Patriots ($68 million), Miami Dolphins ($32 million), and maybe even the Jets ($69 million).

The bidding could be extremely high, and it’s unclear how high the Giants are able – or even willing – to go.

They do still need a receiver, though, and multiple league sources believe the Giants will try to add one in free agency, even if they have to look into lesser tiers. There’s a good chance that they’ll be in position to get one of the top receivers in the draft with the 11th overall pick, but it’s not a guarantee that one will still be there, and they know they can’t be shut out at this spot.

So if the Golladay bidding gets out of their range, they could look to Corey Davis or Will Fuller. John Brown, who was released by the Buffalo Bills last week, and Curtis Samuel, who was drafted by Gettleman in Carolina, could be possibilities, though they’re both a little small and the Giants would prefer to add some size to their receiving corps.

The Giants also have a desperate need for an edge rusher to take some of the pressure off Williams, but they certainly don’t have the cap space to get involved in the top of that market. An intriguing, less expensive option could be Bud Dupree, who is coming back from a torn ACL he suffered last December. He had eight sacks in 11 games before he got hurt, plus 11 ½ the year before.

The Giants are interested in Dupree, according to a source, but his medical evaluation will obviously be important. Price will also matter, though given his injury, many expect Dupree would be willing to take a one-year, prove-it contract so he can get a shot at a more robust market when healthy in 2022.

The Giants have other needs, too, particularly at cornerback where they need better options opposite James Bradberry. They are most likely going to wait to fill that hole in the second wave of free agency, though. Veteran Malcolm Butler, a former New England Patriot recently released by the Tennessee Titans, might be their top option there.

First things first, though. Before the Giants go shopping for Golladay, Dupree or anyone else they need to finish the business they’ve begun in recent weeks to clear more spending room.

They are likely to finalize an agreement with Solder in the coming days that will include a significant pay cut from the $10 million he’s scheduled to earn this season. That is expected to immediately clear $6-to-7 million in space, though the final details are still unclear.

Their biggest move, though, would be extending Williams, who currently counts $19.3 million against the cap due to the franchise tag. A long-term contract extension, even one worth $20 million per year, could cut that 2021 cap number in half. That alone would give the Giants the cap space they need for the one big free agent splash they’d like to make.