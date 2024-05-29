Giants NFL Draft grades: Andru Philips, CB, Kentucky 70th overall

The New York Giants have made a massive effort to forge what is quickly becoming one of the NFL’s most talented defenses over the last two seasons, and in this draft that made even more steps to improve it. With the selection of Kentucky cornerback Andru Philips the Giants add some more of that young talent to their secondary.

Philips projects as a potential immediate starter either outside as a boundary corner or inside as the Giant’s nickel corner. With veterans Nick McCloud and Darnay Holmes on the roster, Philips will have to battle it out and find his natural role at the next level and try to take a starting spot in his rookie season.

A fundamentally sound corner, who has NFL level speed, and plenty of physicality in his game, Philips brings excellent value in the third round to a New York team that could put him out on the field right away. With plenty of upside despite his lack of interception in college, Philips is a terrific pick this late into the draft class.

Grade: A

