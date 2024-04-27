Giants NFL Draft grade: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

The New York Giants add to what is already a top tier defense by helping out on the deep end of the field with the selection of Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin with the 47th overall selection.

Nubin projects to be locked in a camp battle with veteran safety Jalen Mills for the safety spot opposite Jason Pinnock. Nubin should help out a lacking secondary and provide some extra time for an absolutely loaded defensive line.

With excellent size, length, aggressiveness, and instincts, Nubin should be productive as an in-box safety should he see the field early on. Expect Nubin to snag a couple of balls early in his career as an aggressive ball hawk.

Grade: B

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire