Giants, NFL community react to Daniel Jones' contract extension

Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Much to the delight of Giants fans everywhere, the team was able to come to an agreement on a four-year, $160 million contract extension with quarterback Daniel Jones just prior to Tuesday afternoon’s franchise tag deadline.

As a result, New York was able to extend the tag to running back Saquon Barkley, also keeping him in blue for the 2023 season. The team is said to be hopeful they'll be able to get a long-term deal done with him too.

Jones is coming off the best season of his NFL career.

He played in 16 games and threw for a career-high 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. He also rushed for 708 yards and seven more touchdowns.

As the news broke, both current and former Giants players and the rest of the NFL community reacted to the deal.

Here’s a look at some of the social media reaction…