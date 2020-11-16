Giants' NFC East title odds soar after win over Eagles

Daniel Jones celebrates after rushing TD

The Giants' 27-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday put them right in the thick of the NFC East race and led to a huge change regarding their odds to win the division.

Per PointsBet, the Giants are now at +300 to win the NFC East. Their odds before Sunday's win were +1000.

Meanwhile, the Eagles' odds went from -333 to -162.

The Dallas Cowboys are at +700, while the Washington Football Team (who lost to the Detroit on a last-second field goal on Sunday) saw their odds go from +600 to +750.

While the Giants clearly have a decent change to win the putrid NFC East, getting to 6-10 or 7-9 will not be easy.

Big Blue has a favorable matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals after their bye week, but it gets tough after that.

Their four games after the Bengals are all against contenders -- the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens -- before they wrap up the season against the Dallas Cowboys.