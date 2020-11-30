Giants' NFC East hopes are done if Daniel Jones is sidelined with injury

Daniel Jones jogs on field during Giants game against Bengals

John Mara finally got the meaningful December football that he so badly wanted. But how meaningful is it really going to be if the Giants don't have Daniel Jones?

That's the twist of fate they were pondering on Sunday night, after their 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Giants (4-7) are in first place in the NFC East for at least a day, riding the momentum of a three-game winning streak, and the possibility that their destiny will be in their control.

But they also know they may head into a murderous December stretch with their promising, young quarterback standing on the sidelines after Jones suffered a hamstring injury that forced him from the game on Sunday. The extent of it wasn't immediately clear. It was thought to be mild on the sideline, according to a source, which is why he was cleared to go back in the game. But it was obviously bad enough that he couldn't continue.



Joe Judge was "optimistic" that Jones won't miss any time. Jones seemed dejected and said, "It's tough to say," when he'll be ready to play. And one team source said the outlook would be unclear until his MRI on Monday morning. They had their fingers crossed that the strain would indeed turn out to be mild, but they just weren't sure. And even mild hamstring strains can sometimes take weeks to heal.

Whatever the prognosis is, the Giants' entire season may hinge on it. And that's not an exaggeration considering their next four games are at Seattle (7-3), vs. Arizona (6-5), vs. Cleveland (8-3) and at Baltimore (6-4). They will need to win at least one of them to make the playoffs, and maybe two.

But without Jones available, they probably won't win one.

Never mind the struggles the 23-year-old Jones has had this season. He has been improving in recent weeks, and his upside is far better than that of journeyman Colt McCoy. The Giants brought in McCoy as a backup knowing he was good enough to keep a good team afloat for a few weeks if necessary. But the Giants are a marginally good team trying to navigate a treacherous schedule. It's not about staying afloat. It's about steering a ship full of holes.

McCoy might be able to do that, to lead them through the choppy waters, if he had help -- say, someone like Saquon Barkley on the roster. But he doesn't. So he's not. Jones is the one with the chemistry with the Giants receivers. He's the one with the experience running the offense. He's also proven to be a dangerous threat running the ball, which can help keep defenses off balance.

He's the Giants only hope.

"It's tough. DJ is a warrior," tight end Evan Engram said of experiencing life without the Giants' starting quarterback. "Seeing him go down and then trying to come back in, it's tough. That's our guy.

"I know Colt was ready and he's huge for us during the week of preparation. He's so smart and I know he helps DJ a lot and even gives us receivers a lot of details and things to help us with offense. We never blinked. We knew Colt was going to be ready. Colt came in and did his job."



That's a generous description of what McCoy did. He went 6 of 10 for 31 yards in his two quarters of relief. He nearly threw several interceptions, and was off target on several passes, including one to a wide open Dion Lewis in the fourth quarter that could have sealed the game. Yes, he was rusty, and it's never easy to be thrust into action in the middle of a game.

But he also is what he is. McCoy's last win as a starter came in 2014. Dating back to 2011, he's won just one of his last 10. To expect him to rise up and carry the Giants through a treacherous stretch is just way too much to ask.

And there's just no one else capable of stepping up to do it on offense. The defense has been good enough to keep the Giants in most of their games this season, but to ask them to win games against the NFL's upper echelon? They barely were able to do that against the Bengals on Sunday, and they're the third worst team in the league.

Oh, the defense feels like it can carry the Giants through December.

"We always feel like it’s up to us," said safety Logan Ryan.

But in a big fourth quarter spot against the Bengals and backup quarterback Brandon Allen, they gave up a 72-yard touchdown drive in just 1:21 (albeit with the help of two questionable penalties), allowing Cincinnati to make it a field goal game with 2 ½ minutes remaining.

Against teams like the Seahawks, Cardinals, Browns and Ravens, they won't get away with let-downs like that.

So that puts their hopes on Jones' hamstring. They need him to return, to keep the offense moving at an adequate pace, and then maybe their defense can give them a chance to win a game or two down the stretch. Sure, this division is so bad that maybe the back door will be open regardless. But they can't lose all of these games and hope to win the division in Week 17 with a record of 5-11. They'll need to steal at least one of these games, and they need Jones to help them do it.

Otherwise this meaningful December that Mara so badly wanted will turn out to be painfully short-lived.