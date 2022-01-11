Giants’ next G.M. will hire their next head coach

The Giants won’t get to work on hiring their next head coach until they’ve hired their next general manager.

Giants owner John Mara said in a statement that the process will begin with finding a new G.M. to replace the “retired” Dave Gettleman, and then the G.M. will be in charge over finding the next head coach to replace the fired Joe Judge.

“We will hire a general manager and that person will lead the effort to hire a new head coach,” Mara said.

Mara acknowledged in his announcement of Judge’s firing that the franchise his family has run since 1925 is not heading in the right direction.

“I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision,” Mara said.

The Giants haven’t had a reason to feel good about the direction of the franchise in a long time. The next G.M. and coach will be tasked with changing that.

