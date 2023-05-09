Giants nearly crack top 10 in Peter King’s power rankings

With free agency and the 2023 NFL draft now in the rearview mirror, the New York Giants and the rest of the league will await the schedule release later this week as the regular season nears.

Between the signing of Bobby Okereke, the acquisition of Darren Waller and their highly-graded draft class, Big Blue certainly improved in Joe Schoen’s second offseason with the team.

Peter King recognized that. In his offseason power rankings, King has the Giants checking in at No. 11 on his list.

N.Y. Giants. No team exceeded expectations in 2022 more than the Giants, and to build on that, Daniel Jones and a rising defensive front both have to be 10 percent better. I believe each can be.

That’s certainly a higher placement — and more praise — than was given to the Giants by USA TODAY’s Nate Davis. But the pressure is on to build off their 2022 campaign and prove that last season was no fluke.

The Giants ranked third among NFC East teams in King’s power rankings behind the Philadelphia Eagles (No. 1) and the Dallas Cowboys (No. 10). Big Blue’s crosstown rivals, the New York Jets, ranked No. 9 after acquiring Aaron Rodgers.

With the team’s youth rounding into form and the improvements made in the offseason, it will be interesting to see how successful the Giants are this coming season.

