Giants nearly bottom out USA TODAY’s Week 1 power rankings

The New York Giants have not fared well in the USA TODAY power rankings for the last six years. Save for a hiccup here or there, they regularly rank in the bottom-third of the NFL.

That didn’t change on Thursday as USA TODAY’s Nate Davis released his Week 1 power rankings. In fact, the Giants open the season just outside of the cold, damp basement.

29. Giants (29): WR Kenny Golladay’s next TD for Big Blue will be his first … among the many issues facing this offense.

It’s interesting that Davis focused on the offense, who are significantly improved and far more functional. Larger concerns come at cornerback, linebacker, injuries at edge rusher and, well… injuries as a whole.

Comparatively, the Washington Commanders start Week 1 ranked No. 26 overall, the Dallas Cowboys No. 15 overall and the Philadelphia Eagles No. 9 overall.

The Giants’ Week 1 opponent, the Tennessee Titans, check in at No. 22 overall.

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams open the season in the No. 1 spot, while, unsurprisingly, the Houston Texans rank dead last at No. 32 overall.

