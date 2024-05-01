Giants nearly bottom out in post-2024 NFL draft power rankings

The 2024 NFL draft is over and the New York Giants have made their six selections. Now comes the part where we attempt to figure out if they made themselves any better over the past week.

After a 6-11 finish in 2023, Big Blue had plenty of areas to improve and many questions up and down their roster but just six selections in the draft to better their lot.

Full disclosure, the Giants actually had eight picks but two were mobilized to bring in two key defensive contributors in linebackers Brian Burns and Isaiah Simmons.

With their six selections, they could not land a quarterback that tickled their fancy and ignored both the offensive and defensive lines. They did, however, add some firepower to the offense and bolster the secondary.

So, where do the Giants stand after the draft in the league’s power rankings? They went into the draft ranked 27th (as they had the sixth overall pick) and, as per the folks at NFL.com, came out the same way.

It seems like Daniel Jones received a reprieve when the Giants were unable to move up for Drake Maye on Thursday night. Jones clearly must produce this season, or the Giants will likely end up going through “90 Day Fiancé: QB Edition” again nine months from now. I give GM Joe Schoen credit for not overspending and reaching on a passer for whom he didn’t have conviction. Plus, what’s one of the best ways to give Jones a chance to be successful? Provide him with Malik Nabers. He’s the most exciting Giants wideout since prime Odell Beckham Jr., and the two former Tigers have some overlap in their games. After a disappointing 2023 campaign, Brian Daboll needs to reverse the franchise’s fortunes this season. Providing Jones with a stronger supporting cast always felt like the best route to achieve that.

The fact that the Giants are heading into 2024 with Jones under center again is troubling to many, but not surprising. They were locked into Jones for this season regardless.

As for the trenches, they’ve been padding the roster with options for years with draft picks and free agents, including this offseason, and are willing to let that settle for a season before adding any more.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire