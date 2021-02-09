Giants near very bottom in final USA TODAY power rankings

Now that Super Bowl LV is over and the offseason is ready to kick off, the final touches are boing put on the 2020 season. On Monday, the NFL finalized their 2021 draft order and Nate Davis of USA TODAY released his final NFL power rankings.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers naturally were at the top of the list based on their strong postseason performance culminating in their blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The New York Giants finished 6-10 in 2020, their fourth consecutive double-digit-loss season, a new franchise record. They somehow were in contention for the NFC East division title until the very last waning moments of the NFL schedule, but the Philadelphia Eagles decided to fold their tent rather than challenge Washington in their Sunday Night Football contest.

Davis ranks the Giants 25th overall on his list, which is about right given their record.

25. Giants (previously 22nd): DL Leonard Williams was probably their best player in 2020, but can New York afford to franchise him again given how much the offense needs?

Williams’ future is one of the biggest questions for the Giants this offseason. Unfortunately, the Giants are not in a very good position roster-wise. They are currently over the salary cap and have quite a long list of needs, especially on offense.

Looking back on the 2020 season, the Giants could have easily been an 8-8 team as four of their losses were by four points or less. But you can say that about most teams. They appear to be set on defense, pending the outcome of the Williams issue, but their 31st-ranked offense was hard to watch in a season where the NFL set records for scoring and total yards.