Giants national scout Mike Derice named a future GM to watch

The Athletic recently surveyed 26 certified agents regarding numerous league-wide issues. Questions included which general manager/front office were the best talent evaluators, which front office personnel were the least trustworthy and who are viewed as rising stars and potential GMs of the future.

Interestingly, the New York Giants came up quite a bit. For instance, current general manager Joe Schoen received a vote as one of the NFL’s best talent evaluators. On the opposite end of that spectrum, retired Giants general manager Dave Gettleman received a vote as the least trustworthy.

But perhaps the most significant takeaway is that Giants national scout, Mike Derice, received a vote as a future GM to watch. Coincidentally, Schoen received two votes in that same category a year ago.

Schoen and the Giants hired Derice away from the Indianapolis Colts back in May.

Derice, who grew up in Brooklyn, spent the past 10 years with the Colts organization. During that time, he briefly worked alongside current Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown (2015-2016).

Some of the quality hidden gems uncovered by Derice include Isaiah Rodgers, Rock Ya-Sin, and Zaire Franklin.

Although Brown did not receive a vote, he is also widely considered a future GM candidate.

Related

Report: Giants have received trade inquiries on Darius Slayton New York Giants: 2022 cuts tracker Giants' Davis Webb feels optimistic after his 'best preseason' ever

List

Giants 53-man roster projection: Tough calls ahead

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire