Giants’ Nate Solder took a larger pay cut than initially expected
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The New York Giants and veteran offensive tackle Nate Solder agreed to a restructured contract last week, but it turns out the deal was more of a pay cut. And a substantial one at that.
Initially, it was reported that Solder’s restructured deal would result in a salary reduction of $4 million and a total cap savings of $6 million. However, when filed with the NFLPA this week, it became evidence that Solder’s deal actually helped the Giants in a much bigger way.
Dan Duggan of The Athletic broke the deal down, noting that Solder’s 2021 salary has been cut to $3 million fully guaranteed with a cap charge of $9.5 million. In total, that freed up $7 million in cap space for the Giants.
In 2022, Solder’s salary has also been cut to $3 million, none of which is guaranteed. His $4 million roster bonus has also been eliminated and the overall cap hit has dropped from a projected $18 million to just $7 million.
Finally have the terms on the Nate Solder pay cut and it's even better for the Giants than initially expected. Solder's 2021 salary has been cut to $3M, which is fully guaranteed, per source. That's down from $10M. Cap charge is $9.5M, a $7M savings.
— Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 22, 2021
So, it's essentially a new two-year, $6M deal with $3M guaranteed (but the remaining $10.5M in bonus prorations from the previous deal still count on the cap). That's a STEEP pay cut.
— Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 22, 2021
That’s an admirable decision by Solder. He likely could have left the Giants, ate up a bunch of dead cap and signed for the same or more elsewhere, but he opted to do the organization a solid instead.
A tip of the cap is deserved here.
Meanwhile, the Giants finalized several other contracts in recent days, including that of fullback Cullen Gillaspia, who signed a one-year deal worth $850,000 with no guarantees.
Meanwhile, wide receiver C.J. Board signed a one-year, $1.02 million extension with $50,000 in total guarantees.
Related
Adoree' Jackson feels at 'home' with Giants, expects to win
Mel Kiper Jr. has Giants taking Kwity Paye in latest mock draft
Should Giants consider signing Trai Turner?