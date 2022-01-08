Giants’ Nate Solder will earn $1 million incentive for hard-to-believe reason

New York Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder took a substantial pay cut to remain with the team last offseason. In total, $7 million was trimmed off the books with Solder’s contract restructure.

However, as part of the restructure, there were some incentives and escalators added to Solder’s contract, potentially allowing him to earn some of that lost salary back.

In at least one case, Solder did just that.

Although it may be extremely hard to believe, Solder will earn a $1 million incentive due in equal parts to playing time and offensive line improvement, reports Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Yes, offensive line improvement. That was not a typo.

Solder has played 83 percent of the offensive of the offensive snaps. He will earn $1 million because he had $500,000 bonuses for playing 45 percent of the snaps and 55 percent of the snaps. Solder only achieved the incentive if the team also improved in points scored, net yards, sacks allowed or completion percentage and was better than the bottom five in the league in the category(s). Solder will narrowly earn the incentive based on the Giants’ reduction in sacks allowed. They’ve allowed 35 sacks this season, which is tied for 16th. That’s an improvement from last season when they allowed 50 sacks, which ranked 29th in the league. As they did last season, the Giants rank in the bottom five in points, yards and completion percentage.

If that’s not the most 2021 Giants thing ever, we don’t know what is.

The offensive line has been horrendous but somehow was just good enough in one area that it earned Solder an extra $1 million the cash-strapped Giants didn’t really have to part with.

