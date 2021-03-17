Giants, Nate Solder complete contract restructure

The New York Giants and veteran offensive tackle Nate Solder agreed in principle to a contract restructure late last week, but some fine-tuning was still needed.

On Wednesday, the Giants announced that the two sides had completed the process, while Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports the team will save $6 million in total salary cap space.

Nate Solder’s contract restructure is complete, per source. Solder’s salary will be cut to approximately $4M, which will create $6M in cap savings. Same savings as if he was cut. Expect Solder to serve as the swing tackle/back-up option if Matt Peart isn’t ready to start at RT. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 17, 2021

Solder was scheduled to earn a base salary of $9.9 million this coming season, which includes a total cap hit of $16.5 million. That was a result of his contract being pushed back a year after opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

After thinking on it, Solder acknowledged he would like to return to the NFL provided there was an opportunity, but knew if he were to stay with the Giants it would come at a cost.

“I’m in a place now where if I am offered another chance to play football, I’ll probably take it. But I’m thankful for the decision I made last year for my family and community,” Solder wrote in The Increase last week.

The Giants had remained in touch with Solder this offseason, although head coach Joe Judge says they rarely spoke about football.

“I have talked to Nate. To be honest with you, the majority of our conversations have actually had nothing to do with football,” Judge told reporters. “I’ve talked a good bit with Nate since the end of the season and just checked up on him in terms of how the year off went, how his family is doing, how his son is doing and how he’s doing personally. There have been a lot of conversations. We have talked some football. There are other areas of our building as well that are in conversations with Nate, but when the time comes to address all that, we’ll know. Obviously, these things don’t all happen in one day and we’ll see where everything goes.”

Back with the Giants in 2021, Solder will likely serve as a swing tackle behind Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart, who the Giants would like to see start at right tackle.