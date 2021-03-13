Giants, Nate Solder agree to rework tackle's contract, though deal not done yet

Nate Solder blocking in blue uniform

It sounds as if Nate Solder is very close to returning to the Giants’ offensive line in 2021.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 32-year-old has agreed in principle to a reworked contract with the Giants, paving the way for Solder to return to the Giants “barring any last-minute hiccups.”

A source tells SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano that a deal is "not done yet," but things appear "headed that way."

Vacchiano reported on Thursday that he door was open for Solder for a return to the Giants, though much was dependent on how much of a pay cut the veteran would be willing to take.



A source tells Vacchiano that nothing has really changed over the last few day. Solder is agreeable to reworking his deal and wants to work something out, a source tells Vacchiano, but they haven't finalized any details yet.

Solder was scheduled to have a $16.5 million cap number in 2021, and with the Giants only $4 million under the $182.5 salary cap, keeping Solder would not have been realistic if not for reworking his contract.

Had the Giants decided to cut Solder, it would have saved them $10 million, so, as Vacchiano points out, his new deal must be a significant decrease for him to stick around.

The question now will be whether or not the Giants will move Solder to right tackle, which would keep second-year player and first-round pick Andrew Thomas on the left side, or move the veteran back to the left side, where he’s had his struggles with the Giants.

Solder recently wrote a piece for The Increase, explaining his decision to sit out in 2020 to be with his family and looking ahead at his football future.

“The opportunity of playing in the NFL again at the age of 32 isn’t great,” Solder wrote. "I don’t know what’s going to happen going forward.”

“I’m in a place now where if I am offered another chance to play football, I’ll probably take it.”

It sounds as if that chance is now coming his way.