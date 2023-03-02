Giants named a ‘trade fit’ for CB Jalen Ramsey

The New York Giants are heading into their second offseason under general manager Joe Schoen. This year, however, they have more things in hand as they are coming off a season where they racked up their first postseason win in a decade and have $44 million in cap space to fix their needs.

One of the team’s most pressing needs is at outside cornerback. They have a good one in Adoree’ Jackson but the other spot is yet to be claimed.

Aaron Robinson has been mostly injured his first two seasons as has Rodarius Williams. Last year, free agent pickup Fabian Moreau actually played the most snaps at outside corner.

Cor’Dale Flott, Nick McCloud, and Darnay Holmes are more suited to the slot or in packages. The Giants obviously need talent and depth at the outside position.

They have nine, possibly 11, draft picks in next month’s draft but NFL Network’s Adam Schein believes that the Giants are a prime candidate to trade for Los Angeles Rams star corner Jalen Ramsey.

I would go after Ramsey, a stud cover man who’d give the G-Men swagger. His play and attitude would go over brilliantly in New York. And I think the versatile playmaker would flourish under aggressive defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

All true. What’s also true is Ramsey’s high price tag. He is scheduled to make $17 million this season and one wonders what the Giants would have to surrender to the Rams in a trade to get him.

With many financial decisions still in the balance — such as new contracts for Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence and Julian Love — bringing in a large ticket player like Ramsey doesn’t seem likely.

The idea is intriguing, however. Ramsey paired with Adoree’ would be a power duo in the Giants’ secondary.

