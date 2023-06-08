Giants named a possible landing spot for RB Darrell Henderson

The New York Giants appear to be set at running back even with Saquon Barkley currently away from the team due to a contract dispute.

Eventually, Barkley will either sign his franchise tender or receive the long-term deal he desires. When that time comes, he’ll be back with the team in the starting role.

Behind Barkley is capable veteran Matt Breida, rookie Eric Gray and 2021 sixth-round pick Gary Brightwell. Jashaun Corbin also remains on the roster.

Despite their apparent depth, do the Giants need more at the position? Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report believes they do and recently named the Giants a “realistic landing spot” for Darrell Henderson.

Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell — the next two running backs on the depth chart — had just 85 combined carries last season. However, putting all the eggs in the Barkley basket is a risky strategy. As electrifying as the 26-year-old is when healthy, he has already dealt with an ACL tear and multiple ankle ailments in his five-year NFL career. The Giants would be wise to find a back who can be trusted to take some reps throughout the season and keep Barkley fresh after logging 295 carries last season. Darrell Henderson could fit that bill. He’ll be 26 when the season starts and reportedly worked out for the Giants in December after being cut by the Los Angeles Rams in November. . . . Given what Daboll did to help revive Barkley’s career, he could have the same effect on a smaller scale with Henderson.

Although the Brian Daboll/Mike Kafka offense was an ideal fit for Barkley, his revival came as a result of health and not necessarily the coaching. That’s not to say Daboll & Co. couldn’t help to revive Henderson’s career but comparing the two situations is like comparing apples to oranges.

The 25-year-old Henderson has never been the dominant dual-threat back Barkley has been and the Giants already passed him over after a look. Coupled with limited cap space and a remaining need at edge rusher, it seems unlikely that the Giants would even shell out a veteran minimum contract for a backup running back.

