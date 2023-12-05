Giants name Tommy DeVito starting quarterback for Week 14 game against Green Bay

The Giants will get veteran Tyrod Taylor back from injured reserve this week, but head coach Brian Daboll announced that Tommy DeVito will be the Gaints’ starting quarterback Monday night against the Green Bay Packers.

“I just thought Tommy earned it,” Daboll said ahead of Tuesday’s practice.

The Giants are expected to open the 21-day practice window for Taylor to come off IR this week and have him activated to the roster to serve as DeVito’s deputy on Monday Night Football.

DeVito is 2-1 as a starter, beating the New England Patriots and Washington Commanders in back-to-back weeks before the Giants' bye, after the Giants lost Daniel Jones for the season with a torn ACL in Week 9.

He has completed 62.9 percent of 105 attempts over five games for 697 yards (6.6 yards per attempt) this season with seven touchdowns and three interceptions and 83 yards on 21 rushing attempts with a score.

The 25-year-old was voted NFL Rookie of the Week for his performance in the Week 11 win at Washington when he threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Despite taking nine sacks, DeVito still managed to complete 18 of 26 passes and posted a 137.7 passer rating, the highest of any undrafted rookie in the common draft era.

In a move to open space for Taylor on the roster, New York waived quarterback Matt Barkley, who had served as DeVito's back-up, and released Jacob Eason from the practice squad.

Taylor played in seven games and made three starts (1-2) while Jones was out with a neck injury. The 34-year-old has posted 579 yards (6.7 yards per attempt) while completing 65.5 percent of 87 passes. He has thrown two touchdowns with zero interceptions.