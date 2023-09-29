Giants name Kai Correa interim manager after Kapler firing originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants will have a new manager for the three remaining games of the 2023 MLB season.

San Francisco fired manager Gabe Kapler on Friday, effective immediately, ending his four-year tenure with the team.

Shortly after news broke, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi told reporters that bench coach Kai Correa will take over as interim manager for the three remaining games against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park.

Correa was one of the first coaches hired after Kapler became manager in Nov. 2019 and has been the Giants' bench coach and infield instructor ever since.

The Giants (78-81) will need to sweep the rival Dodgers in order to finish their second consecutive season with a .500 record.

And Correa will be the one pulling the strings.