Giants name Daniel Jones starting QB, Bears to face rookie in Week 12

Jones was selected by the Giants with the sixth pick overall in the 2019 NFL draft, a selection that was widely criticized by draft analysts and fans across the country. The former Duke star was considered a fringe first-round pick for much of the run-up to the draft, but few big boards had him rated as a top-10 pick.

Jones silenced most of his critics this summer with a superb preseason. He completed 29-of-34 passes (85.3% ) for 416 yards and two touchdowns over four games and sparked an unexpected quarterback controversy as the calendar flipped to September. The general consensus was that Jones would sit until the Giants fell out of playoff contention, and while an 0-2 start certainly isn't great for a team's playoff hopes, the season isn't quite over yet.

Still, there was no point in delaying the inevitable. Manning looks washed, and with the Giants going nowhere in 2019, it makes sense to give Jones some experience.

And this could end up being bad news for the Chicago Bears come Week 12.

New York suddenly has a more dangerous offense with Jones under center, and while rookie quarterbacks usually give defenses like the Bears' an opportunity to create turnovers, he'll also be a tougher out than Manning because of his ability to make plays with his legs.

Jones will also have several starts under his belt by the time he comes to Soldier Field on November 24.

Regardless, the Bears should be heavy favorites by the time their tilt with the Giants rolls around, regardless of who New York sends out at quarterback.

