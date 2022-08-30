Giants name 10 team captains ahead of 2022 season

The New York Giants voted on Tuesday and they named 10 — yes, 10 — team captains for the 2022 regular season. There will be three each on offense, defense and special teams plus one hybrid co-captain.

The offensive captains are as follows:

QB Daniel Jones

RB Saquon Barkley

OT Andrew Thomas

On defense, linebacker Blake Martinez did not get the nod. But three others did.

S Xavier McKinney

DL Dexter Lawrence

DL Leonard Williams

The special teams captains are listed below:

K Graham Gano

LS Casey Kreiter

LB Cam Brown

And finally, safety Julian Love was named the 10th team captain, hybrid captain or co-captain — whichever terminology you prefer.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire