Giants name 10 team captains ahead of 2022 season

Dan Benton
·1 min read
The New York Giants voted on Tuesday and they named 10 — yes, 10 — team captains for the 2022 regular season. There will be three each on offense, defense and special teams plus one hybrid co-captain.

The offensive captains are as follows:

  • QB Daniel Jones

  • RB Saquon Barkley

  • OT Andrew Thomas

On defense, linebacker Blake Martinez did not get the nod. But three others did.

  • S Xavier McKinney

  • DL Dexter Lawrence

  • DL Leonard Williams

The special teams captains are listed below:

  • K Graham Gano

  • LS Casey Kreiter

  • LB Cam Brown

And finally, safety Julian Love was named the 10th team captain, hybrid captain or co-captain — whichever terminology you prefer.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

