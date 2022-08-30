Giants name 10 team captains ahead of 2022 season
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- New York GiantsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Julian LoveAmerican football playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The New York Giants voted on Tuesday and they named 10 — yes, 10 — team captains for the 2022 regular season. There will be three each on offense, defense and special teams plus one hybrid co-captain.
Brian Daboll announces captains for the 2022 season:
🔹 Daniel Jones
🔹 Saquon Barkley
🔹 Andrew Thomas
🔹 Xavier McKinney
🔹 Leonard Williams
🔹 Dexter Lawrence
🔹 Julian Love
🔹 Casey Kreiter
🔹 Graham Gano
🔹 Cam Brown pic.twitter.com/gnplUaZIMV
— Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 30, 2022
The offensive captains are as follows:
QB Daniel Jones
RB Saquon Barkley
OT Andrew Thomas
On defense, linebacker Blake Martinez did not get the nod. But three others did.
S Xavier McKinney
DL Dexter Lawrence
DL Leonard Williams
The special teams captains are listed below:
K Graham Gano
LS Casey Kreiter
LB Cam Brown
And finally, safety Julian Love was named the 10th team captain, hybrid captain or co-captain — whichever terminology you prefer.