Giants nab two Day 1 starters in latest CBS Sports mock draft

Now that the 2022 NFL Combine is coming to a close and we have seen the underbelly of this year’s draft class, we have a better idea now when it comes to all of these mock drafts.

The New York Giants hold the fifth and seventh overall selections in next month’s draft and is great position to address some of the many holes on their roster.

Kyle Stackpole of CBS Sports has them doing just that in his latest mock.

Round 1, Pick 5 – Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State The Giants must do a much better job protecting Daniel Jones, and drafting Cross to complement Andrew Thomas on the edges would be a big step forward.

With Evan Neal and Ikem Ikwonu of the board, Cross is the next best lineman in the draft. The Giants almost have to take him here if they intend to beef up this flagging unit.

Cross should give them solid bookends at the tackle position and then there will be no more excuses for this offense to keep failing.

Round 1, Pick 7 – Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon Excellent haul for the Giants, who pair a potential cornerstone offensive tackle with a potential cornerstone edge rusher. Thibodeaux has all the physical tools to wreak havoc off the edge.

Strong, sleek, quick and confident, Thibodeaux is the perfect player to jumpstart the new Giants defense under coordinator Wink Martindale. Finally the Giants will have a player that offenses around the league will actually fear.

