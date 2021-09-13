Giants must love what LT Andrew Thomas put on film in Week 1

Andrew Thomas close shot

There weren't many bright spots on the Giants' offense in their loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. But one in particular should make fans smile -- or maybe even breathe a slight sigh of relief.

Andrew Thomas' first reps against another team this season came just a couple weeks back against the New England Patriots in the final preseason game of the year. And it was brutal. His technique was non-existent and the Pats' defense was having its way with him.

He said after that game that lots of work needed to be done and film would point out where to start. Well, he seemed to figure it out.



In true pass sets in Week 1, Thomas had the highest pass-block grade on the team at 87.6, per Pro Football Focus. Overall, he had an 80.4 pass-block grade, second highest on the team next to G Shane Lemieux, another bright spot considering he's playing through a knee injury.

But this is only good news for Thomas, who the Giants desperately need to be the right guy at left tackle. He had such a roller coaster rookie campaign, and through offseason work, they were hoping that he'd take a leap this season and show why he was selected fourth overall.

So far, so good. The only pressure he allowed was two hurries. And though he could have a better run blocking grade (51.0), the bigger stat to worry about is during pass block sets.

Now we can't tout Thomas' production in Week 1 without pointing out the fact that Broncos DE Bradley Chubb wasn't available to play in this one. He and Von Miller are scary when on the field together, with Chubb normally rushing off the left side.

We can't speculate on whether or not Thomas would've put up the same grades if Chubb was playing, but there is a quick turnaround for New York as they play Thursday night against a formidable Washington Football Team front seven that includes Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

That will be Thomas' real first test of the year, but Week was is still very encouraging for an O-line that needs him to set the edge on the left side all season.