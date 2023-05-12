Giants must buck trends, survive brutal early-season stretch to succeed in 2023

The New York Giants have been presented with the third-most difficult schedule among NFL teams this season after being handed the league’s easiest in 2022.

The Giants will also be challenged early on, with their first three games scheduled to be played in an 11-day stretch.

The Giants will open the season on Sunday Night Football at home against the Dallas Cowboys and then hit the road for their next two games — at Arizona versus the Cardinals the following Sunday afternoon followed by a Thursday night jaunt out to Santa Clara to play the San Francisco 49ers.

The Giants are 1-11 against Dallas in their last 12 meetings and will be hoping to reverse that trend in the opener.

All three games in general are troublesome for Big Blue given their recent history. Since 2020, the Giants are 1-9 at night and 3-8 in late afternoon games (including playoffs).

Things get no easy in Week 4 as the Giants are scheduled to host the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football — three primetime games over the first four weeks.

The Giants opened last season with six wins in their first seven games en route to a 9-7-1 record. It was the Giants’ best start since 2012 when they opened 6-2.

If the Giants don’t buck their recently ugly trends in late afternoon and primetime games, the 2023 season could be dead upon arrival.

