Giants move up in USA TODAY power rankings despite loss

The New York Giants may have lost in heartbreaking fashion against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7, but they played well enough to move up in the latest edition of the USA TODAY power rankings — at least in the eyes of Nate Davis.

Of course, New York’s entry wouldn’t be complete without a little shot at quarterback Daniel Jones, who has frequently found himself in the crosshairs of Davis this season.

28. Giants (30): Daniel Jones’ 80-yard run (faceplant?) gets filed right next to the Butt Fumble in N.Y. quarterbacking lore. FWIW, Saquon Barkley’s career-best run is 78 yards.

Jones’ trip and fall is nothing even remotely close to the Butt Fumble, but those are fun buzz words to throw around right now. By the end of this season, precious few will even remember that Jones fell, but will remain impressed with the record-breaking run and the blazing fast speeds he reached.

Comparatively, the Dallas Cowboys fell three spots to No. 31 overall, while the Washington Football Team rose two spots to No. 29 and the Philadelphia Eagles remained in place at No. 23.

The winless New York Jets continue to hold down the No. 32 overall spot, while the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers are now No. 1.

