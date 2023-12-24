Giants move Evan Neal to injured reserve, activate Matt Peart

Giants right tackle Evan Neal's disappointing second season is over.

Neal was placed on injured reserve on Sunday, which means he will not be able to play in any of the team's three remaining games. The 2022 first-round pick has missed the last five games with an ankle injury and he also missed two games earlier this year with another ankle injury.

Neal was not particularly effective when he was on the field before the injuries, so the team will be hoping for better health and improved play when he returns to action in 2024.

The Giants filled Neal's roster spot by activating tackle Matt Peart from injured reserve. Peart has been out since Week Five with a shoulder injury.

Kicker Mason Crosby and linebacker Tomon Fox were elevated from the practice squad to round out the team's moves ahead of Monday's game against the Eagles. Crosby will step in for the injured Randy Bullock.