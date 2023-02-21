Are Giants more likely to tag Saquon Barkley or Daniel Jones? 'NFL Now'
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Giardi discuss New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Giardi discuss New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones.
Western Hills last had a swim team during the 1994-1995 school year.
Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan is closing on the end of his playing career. He has another plan in mind. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Ryan is “very interested” in launching a broadcasting career. Ryan is under contract with the Colts. If he were to retire, he’d lose his $12 million in [more]
Here is the latest free agency buzz surrounding Daniel Jones...
The NFL franchise tag window has officially begun with the Jaguars as potential players this season, able to hold onto at least one key free agent.
If the Bears want a king's ransom for the No. 1 pick, they'll have to gamble and pass on two blue-chip players. What's worth more to future of the franchise?
The former Chiefs running back sharply rebuked LeSean McCoy for saying Eric Bieniemy will struggle in new job with the Commanders.
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
Woods received criticism on social media following the incident with Justin Thomas
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly are "intrigued" by Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud, which could make them a candidate to trade up with the Chicago Bears.
Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon passed on scoring a touchdown late in the Super Bowl, in order to help his team keep the ball away from the Eagles, and to cement the win. McKinnon recently explained that they practice this scenario every week, and that’s how coach Andy Reid coaches the players. But it was [more]
The Cowboys have a franchise quarterback. That apparently isn’t keeping them from considering the possibility of adding a different one. According to Mike Fisher of SI.com, the Cowboys are “intrigued” by Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. They may be intrigued by Stroud, but they remain committed to Dak Prescott. He’s entering the third year of [more]
Would the Patriots actually consider going with Bailey Zappe in 2024 or 2025 instead of paying up to keep Mac Jones? Our Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry laid out both sides of an interesting debate on a new Patriots Talk Podcast.
Ohio State's Ryan Day was asked about the meeting in which RB TreVeyon Henderson said the two "got everything we needed to get off our chest.”
Many experts are projecting the Patriots will target the wide receiver position with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here's a roundup of recent mock drafts, including from our own Phil Perry.
The video shows the game officials talking about how Super Bowl LVII would go down to the wire.
A.J. McCarron spent two years playing for Bill O'Brien in Houston, and his comments Sunday suggest Mac Jones will be put in a position to succeed in 2023.
Two more candidates have emerged for the Eagles defensive coordinator vacancy. By Reuben Frank
Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley and Geno Smith are just some of the big names who might be tagged the next couple of weeks.
The Browns have elected to part ways with special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, the second change at a coordinator position this offseason.
See the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks ahead of the 2023 football season. Take a look at their salaries and how much their contracts are worth.