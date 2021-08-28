Giants’ Montre Hartage, Cole Hikutini revert to IR

In an effort to get their roster down to 80, the New York Giants made several moves earlier this week. Including among them was defensive back Montre Hartage (shoulder) and Cole Hikutini (hip) being waived/injured.

As expected, both Hartage and Hikutini went unclaimed on waivers and reverted to injured reserve.

Like so many others before them, Hartage and Hikutini are now eligible for injury settlements. They have five days to agree to settlement terms or will remain on IR for the duration of the season.

In the mean time, Hartage and Hikutini join a growing list of players on injured reserve. The team has placed a total of nine players on IR, including tight end Levine Toilolo, linebacker TJ Brunson and offensive lineman Kyle Murphy.

The Giants will have to decrease their roster size to 53 by 4:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.