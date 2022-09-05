Giants' MLB free agency approach will be 'aggressive,' Farhan Zaidi teases

Zaidi teases Giants will be 'aggressive' in free-agent market originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With several big names expected to be available in MLB free agency this offseason, the Giants could -- and should -- make a run at a star or two.

And it appears they definitely plan on it after a 2022 season that has failed to meet expectations.

President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said as much Sunday during an MLB Network Radio interview, where he noted this year’s offseason approach will be much different.

“We find ourselves in a position this offseason where we want to get more athletic, we want to have a roster that has a better chance at staying healthy, which usually means getting a little bit younger,” Zaidi said. “So everything’s on the table for us, including going out and being aggressive at the top end of the free-agent market.”

Zaidi always knew the 2021 and ‘22 offseasons would be a period of “transition” for the Giants, he explained, with plenty of veteran contracts expiring or about to expire.

But the team didn’t feel the need to change much after their 107-win performance in 2021 and decided to try and repeat that success with some of those vets this year. Injuries have plagued team stalwarts like Brandon Crawford, Evan Longoria, and Brandon Belt this season, however, forcing a reexamination of the team’s upcoming offseason approach.

The plan of attack heading into the upcoming fall and winter months will be much different, Zaidi said. Aaron Judge? Carlos Correa? It seems like anyone could be fair game in Zaidi’s eyes.

The Giants also have their own free agents to worry about, with co-ace Carlos Rodón likely opting out of his contract with San Francisco at the season’s end. He’s sure to attract a pretty penny on the open market, and the team also has expressed interest in bringing back Joc Pederson.

San Francisco will fall far short of 107 wins this season. But with a tantalizing free-agent market on the horizon, there are a number of players that could provide an instant jolt next season to a roster just shy of reaching its full potential.

If the Giants are as assertive as Zaidi anticipates, it should be an offseason full of excitement for fans of the Orange and Black.

