Giants missed out on DeVonta Smith because of Cowboys, Eagles NFL Draft smoke screens

DeVonta Smith with Roger Goodell at NFL Draft

Giants fans couldn't believe their eyes on Thursday night when the Dallas Cowboys star logo on the clock changed to a Philadelphia Eagle, two NFC East teams swapping picks with each other as New York was smushed in the middle.

That move by the Eagles led to DeVonta Smith going 10th overall. And NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said that smoke screens set up by both teams leading up to draft night created this surprise for the Giants.

"One of my favorite things about this whole process is the smoke screens. You hear something, you’re so convinced it’s true that everyone just assumes," Rapoport said.

“I’ll give you one good example: the Philadelphia Eagles, everyone knew they making calls, kinda quietly, about potentially trading up. It was obvious they were going for a cornerback. That was a clear need. That was what they were going to do. But that was not the case. [GM] Howie Roseman always wanted a receiver, alway wanted DeVonta Smith.”



Rapoport added that the Giants definitely wanted to take Smith at No. 11 overall, and it looked to be the case until the Cowboys didn't see either South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn or Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II on the board when it was their turn.

But again, a smoke screen was created for months. Micah Parsons, their eventual pick at No. 12, was always the plan.

"And then you have the Dallas Cowboys, another team everyone assumed wanted a corner. They did not. Micah Parsons was always their target," Rapoport said.

So, if this is all true, the Giants were truly beat by two smokescreens within the same division for their top dog on the draft board. Kudos to those moves by both sides.

The Giants, though, got a haul from the Chicago Bears when they traded down to No. 20 overall, and they expressed confidence in Kadarius Toney's potential impact at receiver next season as well.